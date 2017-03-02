Cleanup Continues After Wednesday Storms, Snow Could Be Next

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Cleanup is underway across central Maryland after Wednesday’s severe weather.

Trees were down, buildings were damaged and power outages were widespread.

In Woodlawn, parts of the Social Security building were ripped apart. A tree ripped out by the roots in Towson sliced a home in half. Another fell across I-83 and slowed traffic for hours. At the Days End Farm Horse Rescue, major damage was done to fences and trailers, but the animals were OK.

Winds are still significant Thursday, but nothing compared to yesterday. A big temperature drop is noticeable, too. And that will continue.

In fact, WJZ is tracking a storm that could drop snow on us Friday.

Marty Bass reports a clipper is cutting across the southern Great Lakes, and could hit us Friday.

Not too big of a deal on paved surfaces, he says, but wet snow could accumulate on grassy surfaces.

After so much warm weather, the cold temps and snow will be “a jolt” he says.

More on that from Meteorologist Tim Williams

