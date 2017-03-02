Show Us Your College Pride By Submitting Your Best Photos!

CSX Investigating Causing Of Derailment Thursday Morning

March 2, 2017 3:28 PM
Filed Under: CSX Derailment

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — CSX is working to determine the cause of a derailment in Maryland Thursday morning.

The derailment happened at 8 a.m., as a CSX train was heading from Cumberland to Baltimore.

During the trip, eights cars derailed near the Monrovia-area of Frederick County, according to Rob Doolittle, with CSX.

There were no injuries reported, and no hazardous materials involved.

Crews are working to get the cars back on the tracks. There were some delays with the CSX system following the derailment.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia