CSX Investigating Causing Of Derailment Thursday Morning

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — CSX is working to determine the cause of a derailment in Maryland Thursday morning.
The derailment happened at 8 a.m., as a CSX train was heading from Cumberland to Baltimore.
During the trip, eights cars derailed near the Monrovia-area of Frederick County, according to Rob Doolittle, with CSX.
There were no injuries reported, and no hazardous materials involved.
Crews are working to get the cars back on the tracks. There were some delays with the CSX system following the derailment.
