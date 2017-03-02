Machado Has The Potential To Be The Greatest Oriole Of All Time

On the show this morning, Ed Norris and Ken Weinman discussed yesterday’s Spring Training game between the Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox, the World Baseball Classic and the future of Manny Machado with the Orioles.

Norris and Weinman talked about the Orioles spending money on players like Chris Davis and Mark Trumbo, which brought about the discussion of whether or not Manny Machado will be the next big ticket “purchase” for the club.

Machado has previously stated that he is interested in staying with the Orioles long-term. The 24-year-old avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $11.5 million deal this winter after an impressive 2016 season where he slashed .294/.343/.533 with 37 homers and 96 RBI. He isn’t set to hit free agency until after the 2018 season, so there’s still plenty of time for the two sides to get something done.

If Manny Machado were to stay with the club for the entirety of his career, Weinman says, “he could be the greatest Oriole ever. When you think of the franchise… he’s 24 years old and look at what he’s doing. He has the potential to be the greatest oriole of all time.”

Norris agreed,”[Machado] is one of the best players in baseball.”

Manny has performed at a high level over the past couple of seasons and continues to shine, which will only increase the price tag on his next contract.

Will the Orioles be willing to spend to keep the best?