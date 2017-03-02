Show Us Your College Pride By Submitting Your Best Photos!

Man Says He Was Selling Cocaine To Pay For Wife’s Pregnancy

March 2, 2017 1:38 PM
Filed Under: Drug Arrest, Frederick, Frederick Police Department

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Maryland man reportedly told police he was selling crack cocaine to help pay for his wife’s in vitro fertilization treatments.

Jarvis Jerome Dorsey and Brandy Nicole Dorsey were arrested on February 23, after police served a search warrant at their apartment.

Police say they found a number of baggies of cocaine, along with a loaded .22.

According to the Frederick News-Post, the couple told police that Jarvis was selling the drugs to pay for Brandy’s pregnancy, according to charging documents.

Both of them were charged with possession of crack cocaine, possession with the intent to distribute crack cocaine, and possession of a handgun in a drug trafficking crime.

