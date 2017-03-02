Sessions Denies Meetings To Discuss Campaign

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP/WJZ) – The Justice Department is accusing Attorney General Jeff Sessions of having conversations with the Russian Ambassador to the United States during the Presidential campaign.

The Justice Department said Wednesday night that the conversations occurred last year while Sessions was still a United States Senator and were not revealed during his confirmation hearings to become Attorney General. Sessions, an early supporter of President Donald Trump and a policy adviser to the Republican candidate, did not disclose those discussions at his confirmation hearing in January when asked what he would do if “anyone affiliated” with the campaign had been in contact with officials of the Russian government. Sessions replied that he had not had communication with the Russians.

Justice Department spokeswoman Sarah Isgur Flores said Wednesday night that “there was absolutely nothing misleading about his answer.”

The Justice Department confirms to CBS News that Attorney General Jeff Sessions spoke with Russian envoy Sergey Kislyak twice during the Presidential Campaign, but says those conversations were part of many conversations he had with foreign ambassadors as a member of the Armed Services Committee.

Sessions says he “never met with any Russian officials to discuss issues of the campaign.” Sessions released a statement Wednesday night in response to reports that he had two conversations with the Russian ambassador to the United States during the presidential campaign season last year. The attorney general said, “I have no idea what this allegation is about. It is false.”

Meanwhile, Democratic House Minority leader, Nacy Pelosi is calling for Session to resign, claiming that he “lied under oath.

