Star Baseball Player At John Carroll School Dies In Car Accident

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A star baseball player at The John Carroll School in Bel Air was killed in a car crash this morning around 8 a.m.
Josh Hammer was in a white Volvo being drive by his uncle, who sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.
The driver of the car that hit them, N’Gai Naamone Lincoln Jr. of Havre de Grace, also survived the wreck.
Lincoln’s Ford Explorer struck the Volvo when it was attempting to pull into a Royal Farms parking lot across two lanes of traffic on MD-22.
The private Catholic school let students out at 1 p.m. today and classes are cancelled tomorrow, though it will be open for students who need counseling and support in dealing with the loss. The Senior Retreat is also cancelled.
Maryland State Police are investigating the incident.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook