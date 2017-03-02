Show Us Your College Pride By Submitting Your Best Photos!

Video Of Suspects Who Robbed Furniture Store Released

March 2, 2017 12:16 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore Police Department

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department has released surveillance video of one of the suspects wanted for a robbery at a furniture store.

Police say the robbery happened on February 24, at the Price Busters Furniture Store in the 800 block of E. 25th St.

Two masked suspects went into the store at 7:30 p.m., and left with money and cell phones.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia