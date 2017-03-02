Video Of Suspects Who Robbed Furniture Store Released

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department has released surveillance video of one of the suspects wanted for a robbery at a furniture store.
Police say the robbery happened on February 24, at the Price Busters Furniture Store in the 800 block of E. 25th St.
Two masked suspects went into the store at 7:30 p.m., and left with money and cell phones.
Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
