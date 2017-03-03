Baltimore County Police Search for 1st-Degree Burglar

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Baltimore County Police are searching for a man who broke into a Randallstown home last month.
Officers say David Anthony Jenkins broke into a home located in the 4100 block of Hanwell Road on Feb. 11 during daylight hours.
Detectives believe he entered through a sliding glass door while no one was home. He fled the home with several pieces of jewelry.
Jenkins is wanted for first-degree burglary.
Anyone with information on this case can also submit a tip to Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
