Baltimore County Police Search for 1st-Degree Burglar

March 3, 2017 10:58 AM
Filed Under: Baltimore County Burglary Suspect, Baltimore County Police Department

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Baltimore County Police are searching for a man who broke into a Randallstown home last month.

Officers say David Anthony Jenkins broke into a home located in the 4100 block of Hanwell Road on Feb. 11 during daylight hours.

Detectives believe he entered through a sliding glass door while no one was home. He fled the home with several pieces of jewelry.

Jenkins is wanted for first-degree burglary.

Anyone with information on this case can also submit a tip to Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

