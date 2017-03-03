Show Us Your College Pride By Submitting Your Best Photos!

Baltimore Police Arrest Brothers in $35K Drug Bust

March 3, 2017 3:51 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore City Drug Bust

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City Police arrested a pair of brothers after finding $35,000, guns and drugs.

After receiving information about a drug operation, detectives executed a search and seizure warrant in the 4400 block of St. Georges Avenue.

Officers recovered $35,000, a loaded .45 caliber handgun, a loaded .22 caliber handgun, a loaded 9mm handgun and 2 pounds of marijuana.

Detectives arrested two brothers, 28 year-old Sean Gardner and 27 year-old Roderick Gardner, both of the 4400 block of St. Georges Avenue.

Both brothers have been taken to Central Booking where they have been charged with an array of handgun and narcotic trafficking violations.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia