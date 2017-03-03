Baltimore Police Arrest Brothers in $35K Drug Bust

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City Police arrested a pair of brothers after finding $35,000, guns and drugs.
After receiving information about a drug operation, detectives executed a search and seizure warrant in the 4400 block of St. Georges Avenue.
Officers recovered $35,000, a loaded .45 caliber handgun, a loaded .22 caliber handgun, a loaded 9mm handgun and 2 pounds of marijuana.
Detectives arrested two brothers, 28 year-old Sean Gardner and 27 year-old Roderick Gardner, both of the 4400 block of St. Georges Avenue.
Both brothers have been taken to Central Booking where they have been charged with an array of handgun and narcotic trafficking violations.
