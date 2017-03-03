#BREAKING: 2 People Killed, 4 Critical After Assisted Living Facility Fire In NW Baltimore

Show Us Your College Pride By Submitting Your Best Photos!

Denver Giraffe Born As New York Giraffe Labors On Livestream

March 3, 2017 8:32 AM
Filed Under: Denver Zoo, Giraffe

DENVER (AP) — While millions of people await the livestreamed birth of a baby giraffe at a zoo in upstate New York, a giraffe was born at the Denver Zoo this week with little fanfare.

A male baby giraffe named Dobby was born about 3 a.m. Tuesday. The baby giraffe measured 5-feet tall and weighed 73 pounds. Zookeepers did not know until recently that the mother was pregnant because she was on birth control.

Meanwhile, a pregnant giraffe named April at Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York, has been starring in her own YouTube livestream for more than a week as she gets set to deliver her fourth calf. The feed has totaled more than 15 million views, so far.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia