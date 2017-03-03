Montgomery Co. Bus Driver Arrested for Sexually Touching Kids

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The Montgomery County Police Department announced in a release Friday that they arrested and charged a 59-year-old bus driver for inappropriately touching two 11-year-old girls during bus routes.

Salvador Rodriguez, of the 11600 block of Connecticut Avenue in North Kensington, was placed on administrative leave in February by the Montgomery County Public System when they were made aware of the allegations.

Police began investigating Rodriguez on Feb. 9, who worked bus routes to Rockview Elementary School, Newport Mill Middle School and Albert Einstein High School.

Detectives learned on three separate occasions, Rodriguez had inappropriate sexual contact one of the victims while she was a passenger on the school bus.

Rodriguez was charged with two counts of sexual abuse of a minor, two counts of third-degree sex offense, and two counts of fourth-degree sex offense by a person in a position of authority.

During a police interview, Rodriguez admitted to having inappropriate contact with the victims.

Detectives are requesting that parents of students who rode a school bus driven by Rodriguez to talk to their children about their interactions with him and contact detectives at 240-773-5400 if they believe their child was victimized.

Bond information for Rodriguez is not available at this time.