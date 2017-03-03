Mt. Carmel Road Shut Down Due To Overturned Tractor Trailer

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Mt. Carmel Road has shut down between Gunpowder Road and Pleasant Meadow Road in Baltimore County due to an overturned tractor trailer, according to police.
The scene in is Hampstead, about a mile or two away from Pretty Boy Reservoir.
Captain Jeff Long was above the scene in Sky Eye Chopper 13 around 2:15 p.m. Friday.
“It’s hard to tell how this happened since this is a straight stretch of road,” he says.
Crews are working to get the scene cleaned up.
This a developing story.
