Safety Recall: Kids II Oball Rattles Has Choking Hazard

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission has recalled Kids II Oball Rattles due to a choking hazard.

This recall involves Oball Rattles in pink, blue, green and orange with model number 81031 printed on the inner surface of one of the plastic discs and on the packaging.

The Safety Commission says the clear plastic disc on the outside of the ball can break, releasing small beads, posing a choking hazard to young children.

The balls have 28 finger holes and measure four inches in diameter. Embedded in the rattles are a clear plastic disc with all orange beads and two clear plastic discs with beads of varying colors on the perimeter.

The firm has received 42 reports of the plastic disc breaking releasing small beads including two reports of beads found in children’s mouths and three reports of gagging.

Only rattles with date codes T0486, T1456, T2316, T2856 and T3065 located on a small triangle on the inner surface of the rattle are included in the recall. The first three numbers represent the day of the year and the last digit represents the year of production.