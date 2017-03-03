Show Us Your College Pride By Submitting Your Best Photos!

Two Waldorf Teens Killed, One Injured In Fatal Car Accident In Charles Co.

March 3, 2017 11:15 PM
Filed Under: Charles County police

WALDORF, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Charles County say two Waldorf teens were killed, and another badly injured, in a horrific car crash Friday afternoon.

Police say on Friday, just after 12:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of Smallwood Drive at St. Nicholas Drive in Waldorf for the report of a car accident. Police say the two young men inside the car, Colin C. Bipat and Desmond L. Cooke were bopth 17-year-old and from Waldord. Both were pronounced dead on the scene.

WUSA9 reports the two teens were seniors at Westlake High School.

In their preliminary investigation, police say the teens’ car was traveling east on Smallwood Drive West when the driver lost control of the vehicle and struck a traffic light pole.

Investigators say 18-year-old Caleb F. Marshall, was in the car with Colin and Desmond and was flown to a hospital with serious injuries.

WUSA9 reports Westlake’s principal says the students were in career-oriented programs outside of school, that’s why they were not in school at the time of the accident.

Police say members of the Traffic Operations Unit responded and are conducting an investigation.

