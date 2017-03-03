Westminster High Alums, Students, Parents Hold Rally For Diversity

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The week after some teachers at Westminster High School were forced to take “We the People” posters off their classroom walls, alumna, students and parents are holding a Rally For Diversity at the Carroll County Board of Education building.

The posters depict Latina, Muslim and African-American women in the same red, white and blue style of the “Hope” election posters for Barack Obama.

They were put up by some teachers as part of an effort to promote diversity. But some complained, saying they were perceived as anti-Trump.

“After some reflection and some discussion, the posters came down until we can further examine the issue,” Stephen Guthrie, superintendent of Carroll County Public Schools, told WJZ last week. “We don’t really have any guidelines in Carroll County for what can be displayed, other than the classroom can’t be a forum for politics.”

Students protested the move in class Wednesday, by wearing t-shirts to school with images on them. A bomb threat called in that day turned out to be unfounded.

A Facebook event for today’s rally says “Students of all colors, religions, sexualities, genders and abilities should know they’re just as welcome within school walls as any other student.”

Shepard Fairey, the artist behind the We The People poster series, told CNN in January that the groups represented in them could be “the most feeling that their needs would be neglected in a Trump administration.”

And the non-profit that helped create the posters widely, The Amplifier Foundation, calls the We the People campaign “a nonpartisan campaign dedicated to igniting a national dialogue about American identity and values through public art and story sharing.”

