2 Maryland Teens Seriously Injured in Car Crash

March 4, 2017 8:47 AM
Filed Under: Anne Arundel County Police Department

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Two Maryland teens were seriously injured in a car crash Friday in Anne Arundel County.

At about 5:13 p.m. in Lothian, a Ford truck was traveling south on Solomons Island Road when a GMC pickup truck traveling east attempted to cross the road. The Ford struck the GMC in the driver’s side door and went off the roadway.

The driver, 17, and passenger, 14, were flown to Johns Hopkins. The driver was listed in critical condition and the passenger is in serious condition.

The driver of the Ford, Walter Layman, 51, was not injured.

