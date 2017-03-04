Md. Man Fires Shotgun With Woman & 2 Teens Inside Home

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Anne Arundel County Police arrested a 37-year-old man after they say he fired a shotgun inside a house during a domestic dispute.
Around 12:41 a.m. Saturday morning, officers responded to the 600 block of Paddlewheel Court in Millersville for a domestic dispute.
Police say when they arrived, Isaac Perrodin was inside the home with a woman and two teens armed with a shotgun. Police learned he fired the shotgun into the floor of the home.
After several attempts to get Perrodin to come out, he came out unarmed where police arrested and charged him with gun related charges.
The occupants of the home were not harmed.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook