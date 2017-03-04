Trimble’s Heroics Give Terps Momentum Heading To Postseason

If Saturday afternoon’s game against Michigan State turns out to be Melo Trimble’s final home game in a Maryland uniform, he definitely made it one to remember.

Trimble’s three-point basket with 1.1 remaining lifted the Terps to a 63-60 win over the Spartans in front of a sellout crowd of 17,920 at Xfinity Center.

The Junior guard finished with 16 points but his final three will be the ones many Maryland fans will talk about for years to come.

With the score tied and 6.3 seconds remaining in regulation, Trimble raced up the court and drained a 25 footer from the left-wing sending the crowd into a frenzy.

“I’m just so happy for him,” said Coach Mark Turgeon. “I kept going to him, couldn’t finish. I’m happy for him that he was able to make that shot.

That shot and win for Maryland means that they will finish in 3rd place and have a double-bye in the Big Ten Tournament next week in Washington D.C. The Terps finish the regular season 24-7 overall and 12-6 in conference.

Michigan State Head Coach Tom Izzo had high praise for Trimble after the game. “As a freshman, I said he was the straw that stirs the drink,” said Izzo. “Now he makes it, stirs it, then drinks it.”

Saturday’s win was a definite confidence booster for a Maryland team that struggled down the stretch. A good showing in the Big Ten Tournament will improve their seeding in the Big Dance.

But with the crowd chanting “One More Year” as the final buzzer sounded, it was clear that Saturday belonged to Melo Trimble.

Greg Watkins is a reporter and producer for CBS Radio Baltimore. He covers Maryland men’s and women’s basketball for Baltimore’s 105.7 The Fan. You can follow Greg on Twitter @gregwatkins830