Weather Blog: Cold Saturday

March 4, 2017 11:52 AM By Tim Williams
Filed Under: Meteorologist Tim Williams' Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The bitter cold has returned to the Northeast to begin the first weekend of March. This cold air was somewhat present to end the week with highs only reaching the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Snow showers and squalls moved across parts of the area ahead of an arctic cold front which has pushed through and will now bring one of the coldest stretches of weather we have had in quite some time.

A strong area of high pressure will be in control for this weekend bringing mainly clear skies but chilly air. Brisk northwest winds will make it feel colder than the actual air temperature, especially on Saturday.

Saturday will turn out the colder of the two days this weekend. Winds between 15 and 25 mph with gusts occasionally to 30 mph will make it feel in the teens and 20s for most of the day. With a high of 40 expected on Saturday, it would be the coldest day since February 16. Winds will diminish during Saturday night.

Clear skies will help temperatures fall into the lower and middle teens. The last time it fell to 15 at the Baltimore-Washington International Airport was on January 9.

