Weather Blog: Temps Remain Low For Remainder Of Weekend

It definitely still feels like winter out there this weekend and tonight will feel even colder! We are forecasted low to drop into the teens tonight for many locations thanks to mostly clear skies and less wind.

Sunday will still be cool for early March. Highs will be in the lower 40s. The average high for this time of year is 50 degrees. On Monday, the area of high pressure providing us with plenty of sunshine through the weekend will begin to slide east. This will help to bring the return of milder conditions.

Clouds will begin to build in during the afternoon with spotty showers breaking out by Tuesday. The best chance for a period of steadier rain will arrive Tuesday night out ahead of a cold front. Tuesday will also be the warmest day of the next 5 with temps in the low/mid 60s.