Body Found In Burning Maryland Home

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (AP) — Fire officials say a body was found inside a burning home in Capitol Heights.
Prince George’s County fire department spokesman Mark Brady says in a news release that the fire broke out around 9 a.m. Sunday.
Firefighters responded and searched the house and found a body inside.
The fire department says an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death. The cause of the fire is also under investigation.
The fire was reported by a neighbor who also told crews that someone was inside the house.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)