Man Shot In Annapolis; No Suspects Identified

March 5, 2017 12:32 PM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Annapolis police are investigating a shooting that left a man wounded.

Police say the shooting occurred Saturday evening in a residential area. Police say the man who was shot flagged down a driver who called officers.

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment of at least one gunshot wound.

Police have yet to identify a suspect or release the victim’s name.

