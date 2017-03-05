Man Shot In Annapolis; No Suspects Identified

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Annapolis police are investigating a shooting that left a man wounded.
Police say the shooting occurred Saturday evening in a residential area. Police say the man who was shot flagged down a driver who called officers.
The man was taken to a hospital for treatment of at least one gunshot wound.
Police have yet to identify a suspect or release the victim’s name.
