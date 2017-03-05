Show Us Your College Pride By Submitting Your Best Photos!

Natalie Portman Welcomes 2nd Child, A Daughter Named Amalia

March 5, 2017 10:11 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Natalie Portman has given birth to a healthy baby girl.

A representative for the Oscar-winning actress said Friday that Portman and husband, Benjamin Millepied, welcomed daughter Amalia on Feb. 22.

This is the second child for Portman and Millepied, who wed in 2012. Their son, Aleph, is 5.

Portman, 35, was celebrated during Hollywood’s recent awards season for her starring role in “Jackie.” She was nominated for best actress at Sunday’s Academy Awards, but she did not attend the ceremony.

Millepied, 39, is a dancer and choreographer who worked on the film “Black Swan.” He is the founder and director of L.A. Dance Project, a contemporary dance company that works with emerging and established artists.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia