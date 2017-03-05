One Dead In Early Morning Fire At Baltimore County Home

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One person was killed in an early morning house fire in Baltimore County.
The Baltimore County Fire Department confirms that crews were called out just before 3:45 a.m., to a house fire in the 8700 block of Lackawanna Ave., near Parkville.
When firefighters arrived on scene, they found a single-family home in flames.
Fire officials say two adults were able to get out safely, but a third adult was killed in the fire.
No other injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook