One Dead In Early Morning Fire At Baltimore County Home

March 5, 2017 12:33 PM

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One person was killed in an early morning house fire in Baltimore County.

The Baltimore County Fire Department confirms that crews were called out just before 3:45 a.m., to a house fire in the 8700 block of Lackawanna Ave., near Parkville.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they found a single-family home in flames.

Fire officials say two adults were able to get out safely, but a third adult was killed in the fire.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

