3-6-17: PNC High School Lacrosse Monday Morning Match-Up

March 6, 2017 10:01 AM
Filed Under: High School Lacrosse, Monday Morning Match-Up, PNC Bank, PNC High School Lacrosse Monday Morning Match-Up

ESPN lacrosse announcer and voice of High School Lacrosse Booker Corrigan joins our CBS Radio morning shows for a new feature called the PNC High School Lacrosse Monday Morning Match-Up.

Booker Corrigan talks about the latest match ups for both public and private school teams.

All the of the girls public teams are vying for votes in the PNC Monday Morning Match Up rankings. Boys’ public tryouts have just kicked into full gear, and Eastern Shore juggernaut Kent Island needs mention on the PNC Monday Match up – they clearly have a top squad coming back.

 

To hear the full report from Today’s 101.9 listen below:

You can also tune in below to hear the match ups on Mix 106.5:

The Monday Morning Match Up is proudly presented by PNC Bank.

