Show Us Your College Pride By Submitting Your Best Photos!

Annapolis Home Destroyed In Fire

March 6, 2017 6:51 AM
Filed Under: Alarm, Annapolis, Fire, Harbor

Annapolis (WJZ)– Firefighters in Annapolis work overnight to put out a two alarm fire.

It broke out around 1:30 this morning on Harbor Road. Once crews got there one home was already engulfed in flames.

The fire spread to two other homes which have minor damage.

It took nearly 100 firefighters from three different departments to get the fire under control.

All residents were able to escape without injuries.

The fire home to catch fire collapsed and is a total loss as well as a vehicle that was in the driveway.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia