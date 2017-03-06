Annapolis Home Destroyed In Fire

Annapolis (WJZ)– Firefighters in Annapolis work overnight to put out a two alarm fire.
It broke out around 1:30 this morning on Harbor Road. Once crews got there one home was already engulfed in flames.
The fire spread to two other homes which have minor damage.
It took nearly 100 firefighters from three different departments to get the fire under control.
All residents were able to escape without injuries.
The fire home to catch fire collapsed and is a total loss as well as a vehicle that was in the driveway.