Anne Arundel Police Seek Man Wanted For Girlfriend’s Murder

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police say they are seeking a man who is wanted for the murder of his girlfriend on Sunday.

Ryan Gregory Hollebon, 38, is described as 6-foot-1 and 165 pounds.

It was around 9:24 p.m. when officers responded to the 1700 block of Carry Place in Crofton for a domestic violence call. They found Jhalandia Elaine Butler, 28, lying dead inside the home.

Officers say Hollebon fled before officers arrived. An extensive search throughout the night involving air units, K-9 units and multiple patrol units was not successful.

A warrant for his arrest charges him with first and second degree murder and first and second degree assault.

Police say anyone who comes in contact with Hollebon should use extreme caution and call 911 immediately.

This is a very active investigation and the Anne Arundel County Police urge anyone with information to come forward by calling the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy on Butler to determine the exact cause and manner of death.

