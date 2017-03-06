Md.’s New Harriet Tubman Visitor Center Opens This Weekend

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Step back in time this weekend at the grand opening of the new Harriet Tubman Visitor Center in Dorchester County.

The Underground Railroad National Historical Park and visitor center were placed at their Dorchester County location because Harriet Tubman lived and eventually escaped slavery from areas close by. She returned to the same area 13 times in a decade to lead 70 slaves to freedom, according to the National Park Service website.

The grand opening will take place March 11 and 12 and admission is free.

The National Park Service and Maryland Park Service have teamed up to include a variety of family-friendly events and activities for this weekend’s first look.

The itinerary includes: programs with a Harriet Tubman reenactor, creative writing workshops, historian led walks around the legacy garden and park ranger talks. From 12 – 4 p.m. children can participate in junior ranger activates and a program about games enslaved children once played.

The Harriet Tubman Visitor Center will include multimedia exhibits, a theater and gift shop. Guests may find it useful to begin their journey at the visitor center before traveling along the Tubman Byway.

The Byway is a self-guided tour that spans for 125 miles along Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Along the way visitors can stop at 36 historical sites that are significant to the Underground Railroad.

Due to expected heavy traffic on March 11, visitors are encouraged to park at the Cambridge Visitor Center and ride the free shuttle over to the new Tubman Visitor Center. The shuttle will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Food and drink are not available at the park but visitors can pack a lunch or head just 12 miles to Cambridge where there is a variety of dining options.

For more information and a full list of grand opening activities visit https://www.nps.gov/hatu/planyourvisit/grand-opening-schedule.htm.

The Harriet Tubman Visitor Center address is 4068 Golden Hill Rd., Church Creeks, Maryland.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook