Show Us Your College Pride By Submitting Your Best Photos!

Md. Senate Voting To Repeal Calls To Amend US Constitution

March 6, 2017 11:09 AM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland Senate is scheduled to vote on repealing previous calls to the U.S. Congress to hold a constitutional convention.

The joint resolution is on the agenda for Monday night’s session.

The Maryland General Assembly has passed four calls for a convention since the 1930s to amend the U.S. Constitution. The last one in the 1970s called for an amendment that requires a balanced federal budget.

The resolution nullifies any and all prior applications to Congress to call a convention. Other applications involved restoring school prayer and ending the federal income tax.

It was part of a package of initiatives Maryland Democrats outlined in January out of concern for what could happen during a constitutional convention during President Donald Trump’s administration.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia