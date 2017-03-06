WEATHER BLOG: Nice Now, But Temps Drop Into The Weekend

So far, an improvement temperature-wise from where we were this weekend. We are already checking in with temps in the low 50s as of this writing.

Clouds will increase throughout the rest of the afternoon and tonight. A couple of showers and sprinkles will be possible overnight with clouds skies and mild temps in the low 40s. Showers also possible Tuesday and especially Tuesday night so keep the umbrella handy. A shower may linger around through Wednesday morning, otherwise we will be mostly sunny with mild temps in the 60s.

We will see another drop in temps heading into the weekend. This could be problematic because some models are trying to show moisture moving in during the Saturday night – Sunday morning time frame. If temperatures are cold enough (which right now they look to be) we could be dealing with a little snow. We still have a lot of details and uncertainties to iron out with this and will keep you updated throughout the week.

-Chelsea Ingram