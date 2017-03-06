WEATHER BLOG: Warmer This Week, But Could We See Snow Saturday?

Hi Everyone!

As we cruise through this week we see the normal daytime high move from the current 50° to 52° by March 10th. A warm up from the weekend’s cold is in progress, and life is good as we move toward the 1/3 point of the month.

But is not over yet. Plenty of winter left to hit the fan. I have been preaching this, and literally screaming, “Can I get an amen!!!?” Here is the run down. Between now, and Thursday, no real issues. But on Friday we will see a “clipper” cut across the area. Rain or snow showers in some places. Still not that terrible. But on Saturday we will see a storm of potential significance form and head our way. From our partners at Accu-Weather in my briefing this morning:

“There is a high confidence of a significant storm next weekend. Despite some disagreements with the track, it seem as of now that there is a greater chance for cold air and snow, (or a mix), across the area than mild air, and just rain.”

Enjoy these next few nice day, then stay on point! Can get an, “Amen?”

-MB!