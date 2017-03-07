Show Us Your College Pride By Submitting Your Best Photos!

Report: High Speed, Angle Of Approach Cause Of Carnival Ship Allision

March 7, 2017 12:40 PM

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — High speed and angle of approach is being blamed for an allision involving a Carnival Cruise ship at the Cruise Maryland Terminal, in Locust Point, in May 2016.

According to a new report from the National Transportation Safety Board, the Carnival Pride cruise ship’s staff captain, second in command, allowed the ship to approach the pier at too steep of an angle, and too a high rate of speed.

The captain tried to correct the problem, but was unable to stop the accident.

There was more than $2 million in property damage caused by the allision, but no injuries were reported.

