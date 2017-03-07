CBS Sports Analyst Jerry Palm Breaks Down Conference And NCAA Tournaments

CBS Sports Network college sports analyst Jerry Palm joined Ed and Rob to talk about the upcoming Big Ten Tournament and the NCAA Tournament.
Palm started by talking about the mid-major tournament champions receiving automatic bids and if any have been surprising so far saying, “there are always a few upsets certainly, I think Monmouth getting beat is a surprise. It’s unfortunate that they have to play road games in their tournament because Sienna has hosted the tournament for a long time.”
When asked about the Big Ten tournament and what he expects, Jerry said, “that tournament could blow up, if there is one major conference tournament that will go crazy it’s probably the Big Ten, the difference between the regular season leader and a bottom team isn’t that big.”
Jerry went on to talk about the bottom teams he expects to make the bracket, Grayson Allen having more problems and who are the Cinderella teams for this season’s bracket.