Show Us Your College Pride By Submitting Your Best Photos!

CBS Sports Analyst Jerry Palm Breaks Down Conference And NCAA Tournaments

March 7, 2017 9:20 AM
Filed Under: CBS Sports, Jerry Palm, maryland terrapins, NCAA Basketball, NCAA Tournament

CBS Sports Network college sports analyst Jerry Palm joined Ed and Rob to talk about the upcoming Big Ten Tournament and the NCAA Tournament.

Palm started by talking about the mid-major tournament champions receiving automatic bids and if any have been surprising so far saying, “there are always a few upsets certainly, I think Monmouth getting beat is a surprise. It’s unfortunate that they have to play road games in their tournament because Sienna has hosted the tournament for a long time.”

When asked about the Big Ten tournament and what he expects, Jerry said, “that tournament could blow up, if there is one major conference tournament that will go crazy it’s probably the Big Ten, the difference between the regular season leader and a bottom team isn’t that big.”

Jerry went on to talk about the bottom teams he expects to make the bracket, Grayson Allen having more problems and who are the Cinderella teams for this season’s bracket.

More from The Norris & Long Show
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia