Show Us Your College Pride By Submitting Your Best Photos!

Judge Who Ordered a Defendant Be Shocked with Stun Cuff Sued

March 7, 2017 6:58 PM
Filed Under: Judge Sued, La Plata

LA PLATA, Md. (AP) — A former Charles County judge who ordered a deputy to shock a defendant in his courtroom has been sued in federal court.

The Daily Record reports that Delvon King, a defendant who was shocked in court in July 2014, filed suit Monday against Robert Nalley, the judge who ordered a deputy to activate his stun cuff.

The suit seeks $5 million in punitive damages, and says that King wasn’t raising his voice or threatening anyone when Nalley had the cuff activated. Nalley pleaded guilty to a civil rights violation last year and was sentenced to a year of probation.

King was representing himself on gun charges. King was convicted by a jury but later received probation after a public defender asked for a new trial based on Nalley’s actions.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia