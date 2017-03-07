Judge Who Ordered a Defendant Be Shocked with Stun Cuff Sued

LA PLATA, Md. (AP) — A former Charles County judge who ordered a deputy to shock a defendant in his courtroom has been sued in federal court.
The Daily Record reports that Delvon King, a defendant who was shocked in court in July 2014, filed suit Monday against Robert Nalley, the judge who ordered a deputy to activate his stun cuff.
The suit seeks $5 million in punitive damages, and says that King wasn’t raising his voice or threatening anyone when Nalley had the cuff activated. Nalley pleaded guilty to a civil rights violation last year and was sentenced to a year of probation.
King was representing himself on gun charges. King was convicted by a jury but later received probation after a public defender asked for a new trial based on Nalley’s actions.
