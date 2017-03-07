Maryland Man Arrested With Police-Style Equipment

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities are doing additional investigations into a man who was arrested with police-style equipment Monday afternoon.

Robert Paul Holland faces charges of possession of a dangerous weapon, and possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, and possession of a stolen firearm.

Calvert County Sheriff Mike Evans says there are no reports of any citizen encounters with police impersonators at this time.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office reports their Crime Suppression Team tried to pull over a black Crown Vic on Dorsey Rd., in Prince Frederick.

The vehicle had several equipment violations, and the driver did not immediately pull over, instead pulling into a driveway.

The driver, identified as Holland, was seen reaching into other areas of his vehicle. A K9 got a positive alert for a dangerous substance odor.

During a search of the vehicle, authorities report finding the following:

Black collapsible ASP style baton

Empty 30 round .223 caliber magazine

Red and blue police style light on the sun visor

Dash camera video recorder

Police style flashing light for the rear window

Panasonic CF30 Toughbook

Binoculars

Speed loader pouch

.223 caliber magazine with 17 rounds loaded (trunk)

AR-15 style stock (trunk)

Black rubber gloves

Authorities got a search warrant for Holland’s home, and reportedly found several items, including a stolen Smith and Wesson AR-15 rifle.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to call Det. Hawkins at 410-535-1600 Ext. 2456.

