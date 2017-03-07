Police: Man Steals Woman’s Phone After He’s Pictured Exposing Himself

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are searching for the man accused of stealing a woman’s phone after she took pictures of his vehicle while he was exposing himself in his car.

The Annapolis Police Department reports this incident happened Monday morning, in the 100 block of Woods Dr.

Police were told a woman was walking, when she saw a man exposing himself while in his car.

The woman then took a photo of the suspects’s vehicle, but that’s when the man got out of his vehicle, and took the woman’s phone from her.

After taking the phone, the man then drove away.

Officers are continuing their search for the suspect in this case.

