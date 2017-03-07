BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Safety is a high priority for most when they move to a new city, so The National Council For Home Safety and Security put together a list of the safest cities in Maryland.

Ocean Pines was determined to be the safest city in Maryland, with a violent crime rate of .49 per 1,000 people. Taneytown, Glenarden, Bowie, and Hampstead rounded out the top five safest cities.

The state average violent crime rate was 5 crimes per 1,000 people.

The list was compiled after the group reviewed the most recent FBI Uniform Crime Report statistics. They did further research and removed cities with populations of less than 5,000.

To determine the safest cities, they were ranked based on the number of reported violent crimes (aggravated assault, murder, rape, and robbery) and property crimes (burglary, arson, larceny-theft, and motor vehicle theft) per 100,000 people.

Violent crimes accounted for 70 percent, while property crimes accounted for the other 30 percent.

Here is the top 30 list of Maryland’s safest cities:

1. Ocean Pines

2. Taneytown

3. Glenarden

4. Bowie

5. Hampstead

6. District Heights

7. Thurmont

8. Frostburg

9. Bel Air

10. Havre de Grace

11. New Carrollton

12. Frederick

13. Cheverly

14. Brunswick

15. Aberdeen

16. Easton

17. Riverdale Park

18. Annapolis

19. Hagerstown

20. Greenbelt

21. La Plata

22. Laurel

23. Chestertown

24. Mount Rainier

25. Westminster

26. Bladensburg

27. Hyattsville

28. Fruitland

29. Salisbury

30. Cumberland

