BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Safety is a high priority for most when they move to a new city, so The National Council For Home Safety and Security put together a list of the safest cities in Maryland.
Ocean Pines was determined to be the safest city in Maryland, with a violent crime rate of .49 per 1,000 people. Taneytown, Glenarden, Bowie, and Hampstead rounded out the top five safest cities.
The state average violent crime rate was 5 crimes per 1,000 people.
The list was compiled after the group reviewed the most recent FBI Uniform Crime Report statistics. They did further research and removed cities with populations of less than 5,000.
To determine the safest cities, they were ranked based on the number of reported violent crimes (aggravated assault, murder, rape, and robbery) and property crimes (burglary, arson, larceny-theft, and motor vehicle theft) per 100,000 people.
Violent crimes accounted for 70 percent, while property crimes accounted for the other 30 percent.
Here is the top 30 list of Maryland’s safest cities:
1. Ocean Pines
2. Taneytown
3. Glenarden
4. Bowie
5. Hampstead
6. District Heights
7. Thurmont
8. Frostburg
9. Bel Air
10. Havre de Grace
11. New Carrollton
12. Frederick
13. Cheverly
14. Brunswick
15. Aberdeen
16. Easton
17. Riverdale Park
18. Annapolis
19. Hagerstown
20. Greenbelt
21. La Plata
22. Laurel
23. Chestertown
24. Mount Rainier
25. Westminster
26. Bladensburg
27. Hyattsville
28. Fruitland
29. Salisbury
30. Cumberland
