Weather Blog: Mild March Day

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A mild day all across the region with morning and evening showers. We almost got to 70 degrees again!

Tomorrow the winds will wipe away any clouds and it will still be warm with highs in the low 60’s. Cooler air will slowly work its way here by Thursday, in fact we will drop below freezing by Friday morning and we may even see some rain or snow showers.

A very cold start to the weekend as we will likely stay in the 30’s both Saturday and Sunday. There is a chance of some snow on Sunday morning as another area of moisture will head towards the region.

At this point, it appears that it may stay too far to the south to give us much snow, but we will still monitor its progress the next few days for updates! Stay tuned and stay warm this weekend!

