Arrests, Investigation After Assault By Group Of Teens In Downtown Baltimore Caught On Tape

March 8, 2017 9:24 AM
Filed Under: Baltimore Police Department

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police have made arrests and are investigating after a group of what appear to be juveniles were caught on video assaulting a man in downtown Baltimore in broad daylight.

The man who posted the video on Facebook Tuesday says the suspects took a man’s phone.

You can watch the video below. WARNING: There is violence and strong language used in this video.

Baltimore Police plan to speak on the matter further Wednesday.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

