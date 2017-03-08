Arrests, Investigation After Assault By Group Of Teens In Downtown Baltimore Caught On Tape

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police have made arrests and are investigating after a group of what appear to be juveniles were caught on video assaulting a man in downtown Baltimore in broad daylight.
The man who posted the video on Facebook Tuesday says the suspects took a man’s phone.
You can watch the video below. WARNING: There is violence and strong language used in this video.
Baltimore Police plan to speak on the matter further Wednesday.
This story will be updated as more details become available.
