Martial Arts Instructor Pleads Guilty To Sex Abuse Of Teen

SALISBURY, Md. (AP) — A former Salisbury martial arts instructor accused of sexually assaulting several female students has pleaded guilty in one of the cases.
News outlets report 26-year-old Zachariah Justice Bennett pleaded guilty in Worcester County on Tuesday to one count of sex abuse involving a 13-year-old girl, who was one of his students, at Jolly Roger Amusement Park in Ocean City last year.
On Wednesday, Bennett is scheduled to face more than 20 sexually-related charges in Wicomico County. Investigators said Bennett used his position to sexually abuse three teenage girls who attended Mitchell’s Martial Arts in Salisbury.
Bennett’s co-worker, 21-year-old Leah Corinn Wright, is facing similar charges in that case. She’s accused of joining in some sex acts with Bennett and a victim.
Bennett’s attorney couldn’t be reached for comment.
