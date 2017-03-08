Teen Charged With Decapitating Mom Says He Did It Because He ‘Felt Like It’

LOUISBURG, N.C. (AP) — Newly released court documents say a man accused of decapitating his mother told authorities he killed her because he “felt like it.”

Attachments to a search warrant filed Tuesday afternoon give a detailed timeline of the grisly crime’s aftermath after the suspect called 911.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office statement, the suspect was charged Monday with first-degree murder.

The new court documents say that when he was asked why he killed his mother he told a 911 dispatcher “because I felt like it.”

The documents say he stabbed her eight times.

Court documents say the first deputy on the scene saw the suspect walk out of the house with a knife in one hand and his mother’s head in the other.

The suspect’s exact name was not clear. Local court records list him as Oliver Funes Machada; federal records as Oliver Funes Machado. The mother’s name, according to local authorities who received the information from a 14-year-old son, is Yesenia Beatriz Funez Machado.

