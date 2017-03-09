ATF Investigating; $10K Reward Offered For Gun Shop Burglars

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is assisting the Montgomery County Police Department in investigating the burglary of a gun shop early Thursday morning.

Authorities say the burglary happened at the United Gun Shop located in the 5400 block of Randolph Rd., just before 3:50 a.m., when police were notified about the alarm going off at the business.

Responding officers found the front door pried open, and glass display cases that had been smashed.

The suspects, who were gone by the time police arrived, used crowbars to open the front door, before going in and smashing cases.

Authorities believe the burglars took 24 handguns and 7 long guns, before leaving in a light 4-door sedan.

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the ATF 24/7 hotline at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477) or send an email to ATFTips@atf.gov. Residents can also send a text anonymously via the ReportIt® mobile app, available through http://www.reportit.com.

