One Final Performance For Tom Hall As Director Of Baltimore Choral Arts Society

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — 35 years ago, artist Tom Hall was lured to town to take over the Baltimore Choral Arts Society.

By everyone’s account he’s been enormously successful, but now, as WJZ’s Mike Schuh reports, he is stepping down.

There are a few things you count on at a Baltimore Choral Arts Society rehearsal: beautiful voices, full attendance, and for the past 35 years, Tom Hall up front leading the way.

But that will soon change.

For the past two years, he’s worked full time at the NPR station WYPR. All while working full time as the leader at Choral Arts, and even picking up side gigs.

Something had to give.

[Reporter: “Choral Arts director and radio host. How do you do 80 hours a week?”] “Well, it’s been tough,” said Hall. “The past few years in particular.”

Hall realized it was time to give something up.

“Well after 35 years, I’m passing the baton. My final concert as music director happens Saturday night,” said Hall. “I’m thinking about it all the time. I can’t help it after 35 years of doing something that you love, something that you still love, something that had defined my life. I mean, I met my wife because of this job.”

If you think it’s hard on Tom and his singers, imagine trying to find his successor.

“We have very large shoes to fill and we’re looking for an artist with very large feet.,” jokes Richard Dellheim, with Baltimore Choral Arts Society.

The Choral Arts Society will announce the new director Friday, and on Saturday, Hall will conduct his final concert. That event at Goucher College is sold out.

