Police Investigating Body Found In Parking Garage

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department is investigating after a body was found inside a vehicle on the third floor of a Baltimore parking garage.
Police say they got the call at 6:15 a.m. Thursday, about a body in a parking garage near Baltimore St. and Guilford Ave.
Responding officers found the body of an adult male, who they say appears to have died several days ago.
There were no signs of trauma to the body, according to police.
The body has been sent for an autopsy.
