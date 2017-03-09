Weather Blog: Very Warm Day

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A very warm day in Maryland to be followed by a much colder weekend! We reached 70 degrees once again!

Colder air and some rain will move in by dawn and as it gets colder, areas north of the City may see a period of wet snow for a few hours, which may leave a coating to an inch on grassy surfaces. It will clear out later and get very cold at night under clear and breezy conditions.

A cold weekend is on tap for the State with highs only in the 30’s both days. At night, we may drop into the upper teens in some locations! Keep warm this weekend!