Baltimore City Issues Code Blue Alert Friday Night into Saturday Morning

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The Baltimore City Health Department has declared a code blue alert beginning Friday night through Saturday morning.

Temperatures are predicted to fall into the teens with wind chill. This is the fourth Code Blue alert for Baltimore this season.

WJZ‘s meteorologist Marty Bass says it will be partly sunny with a wind chill of 22 degrees Saturday morning. The wind chill Saturday night, will be 8 degrees.

#WJZ #FIRSTWARNINGWX Mixed precip over a large area now. The big story is still the cold tonight. @CBSBaltimore pic.twitter.com/EZTX2NKtlW — Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) March 10, 2017

“With dangerously cold temperatures expected in Baltimore, I am issuing a Code Blue Declaration beginning tonight through Friday morning and encourage residents to stay indoors, especially those most vulnerable to cold,” said Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Leana Wen. “Extreme cold temperatures can permanently injure, or even kill. Hypothermia, or low body temperature, can be just as dangerous as extreme heat, so it is important to stay indoors in heated areas. Please be sure to check on your neighbors to ensure that they have heat and power.”

Residents are encouraged to contact 311 if a neighbor is without heat or power so that city agencies can assist them. Energy assistance may be available to those who need it. For more information, individuals may contact one of the regional Community Action Partnership centers in Baltimore or call the Office of Home Energy Programs at 410-396-5555.

For more information about Code Blue, visit http://health.baltimorecity.gov/.

For other cold-related inquiries and service requests, or to find a nearby homeless shelter, residents can call 311 or 211.