Ken Rosenthal Of Fox Sports Talks Machado’s Rising Price Tag

Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports joined Jerry Coleman to talk about the World Baseball Classic, Manny Machado’s future with the team, the Orioles season outlook, MLB rule changes and Camden Yards’ 25th anniversary.
One of the first topics they discuss is if the Orioles are looking to retain Manny Machado. Rosenthal believes they should look to use him while they have him.
“It’s money. It’s who pays…if Machado leaves, it’s because he’ll get a lot more money. It’s not a matter of whether he likes it in Baltimore, it’s a question of if they can meet market value, which for him, is going to be extreme,” said Rosenthal.
the night of September 6, 1995.