Police: 4-Year-Old Shot By 6-Year-Old Brother

March 10, 2017 8:12 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore City Police Department

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are investigating after a 4-year-old boy arrived at the hospital for a gunshot wound.

Police detectives say they believe the 4-year-old and his 6-year-old brother found a gun inside their home in northeast Baltimore, and the 6-year-old then shot the 4-year-old accidentally.

Investigators say the children’s father was also inside of the home during the shooting and took the young boy to the hospital.

Police say the victim is currently in stable condition and expected to survive. Detectives from our Citywide Shooting Unit are continuing to investigate this incident.

