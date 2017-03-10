Show Us Your College Pride By Submitting Your Best Photos!

Ray Lewis Addresses Baltimore City Delegation

March 10, 2017 12:51 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore Delegation, ray lewis

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ray Lewis was in Annapolis Friday morning addressing the Baltimore City delegation on Baltimore 1,000 and his Mothers of Victims of Violence program.

The former linebacker addressed the Baltimore City delegation about several topics. Lewis spoke at length about the rising crime in the City and how lawmakers and role models need to come together to help teens stay out of trouble.

“It’s a lot of people like everybody is this room trying to do something, but I think the only way to make real change, if we go to the streets. We gotta go to the streets, these kids got to see us, they gotta see us moving [inaudible], they gotta see us going in cleaning up these abandoned buildings, saying you can longer use these abandoned buildings for these stashed guns and things,” he said.

Lewis also talked about his initiative Baltimore 1,000, a program that was launched last year to help small and minority-owned businesses.

