Rep. Andy Harris To Hold Town Hall Meeting

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Rep. Andy Harris (R-Md.) has announced that he’ll hold a town hall meeting for constituents later this month in Maryland’s First Congressional District.
The town hall has been scheduled from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, March 31 at the 900-seat Todd Performing Arts Center at Chesapeake College in Wye Mills.
According to a news release sent Friday, all district constituents are invited to attend the town hall and ask questions and voice concerns.
Harris, who faced criticism from constituents for holding tele-town halls, said last month that he’d hold a brick-and-mortar meeting as soon as Republicans announced a plan to replace the Affordable Care Act.
